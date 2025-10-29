Clark State among 200 Eligible for $1 million Aspen Prize for excellence

CLARK COUNTY — Clark State College has been named one of 200 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The Aspen Institute selected these institutions based on strong student outcomes, including retention, completion, transfer, and bachelor’s degree attainment.

“We are honored to be recognized among the nation’s top community colleges,” said Jo Alice Blondin, Ph.D., president of Clark State College.

The Aspen Prize, established in 2010, recognizes colleges that demonstrate outstanding commitment to student success and equitable outcomes.

Clark State, which serves more than 5,000 students each semester, offers a broad range of academic and workforce programs designed to meet the evolving needs of students and employers in the region.“Clark State’s inclusion in this distinguished group underscores the exceptional work of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Blondin.

The selected colleges represent the strength of the community college sector, serving students in rural, urban, and suburban areas across the country.

Clark State can now apply and participate in a rigorous review process that will culminate in the naming of the Aspen Prize winner in spring 2027.

