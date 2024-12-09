City looks to ‘preserve a key piece of Troy’s history’ after oldest building goes up in flames

TROY — Troy’s leaders announced it will give thousands of dollars to renovate the city’s oldest building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>>PHOTOS: Historical Overfield Tavern Museum destroyed in fire

As previously reported by News Center 7, the oldest log tavern in the state went up in flames Saturday morning.

The Overfield Tavern Museum was built in 1808. Many of the things inside were irreplaceable.

TRENDING STORIES:

Troy Mayor Robin Oda and City Director Patrick Titterington announced on social media Sunday that the city will allocate up to $75,000 in immediate aid towards renovation, rehabilitation, environmental cleanup, research, and acquisition of artifacts or any other eligible expenses not covered by insurance.

This is an effort to support the remediation of the historic museum.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘You cannot replace that;’ Ohio’s oldest log tavern goes up in flames in early morning fire

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Historical Overfield Tavern Museum in Troy ‘gutted’ after early morning fire

Mayor Oda made this statement.

“While it’s too early to assess the damage and what the next steps will be, we want to be as proactive and supportive as we can, in whatever way we can, to provide assistance towards restoring this historical asset and founding symbol of our City’s heritage. I know that this generous community will want to come together as one to show how important it is to preserve a key piece of Troy’s history. The City staff stand ready also to provide whatever expertise we might be able to provide.”

Not all of the contents of the museum were lost, as many things from the kitchen will be saved, the Old Tavern Museum wrote on social media.

They said the damage was greater in other parts of the building and many contents were lost.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 of 22 Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire Overfield Tavern Museum Fire

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



