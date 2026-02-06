City leaders push back vote on plan for new, 500-acre data center in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s City Council decided not to vote on a rezoning plan that would allow for the construction of a large data center.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson attended the meeting at talks to community members about their concerns LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Amazon Web Services wants to build a nearly 500-acre, $4 billion data center off US-68 in Wilmington.

Thursday night was the city council’s second reading of the rezoning plan.

Dozens of people attended the meeting to share their thoughts about the future of the city’s land.

However, they decided not to vote until its third reading. John Romer said the council should look at what the potential long-term impacts are.

“It may be a bad business plan, but we’re rushing forward in the name of we have to do something. What if something is the wrong thing? We shouldn’t be doing it all,” Romer said.

Council member Kelly Tolliver commented on the possibility of approving the rezoning plan and building data centers.

“Reopening older plants are going to be the bridge to get us to where we need to be. This country needs to triple its power output capacity. We know this. This is a space race. This is project Genesis,” Tolliver said.

