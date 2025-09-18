City issues cease and desist to senior living facility; residents report mold, no AC

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood has issued a cease and desist order to Pleasantwood Apartments and Townhomes, citing zoning violations after the property was converted from an assisted living facility to multi-family units without proper permits.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents of Pleasantwood Apartments and Townhomes have reported issues such as mold and a lack of air conditioning, which have gone unaddressed by the leasing office.

The city intervened after discovering the property was operating without the necessary zoning permits.

“There’s no AC. We running two you can hear the fans running. That’s electricity,” Chris Tobar, a resident, said. “We try to get answers, we’re not getting proper responses. We in a catch-22 type situation.”

Pamela Gray, who has lived at the facility for over five years, expressed her concerns.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I want to feel safe,” she said.

News Center 7 spoke to Tyler Hauck, director of planning and development for Trotwood.

“Someone bought the property and changed it from that assisted living facility campus to multi-family dwelling units without seeking the proper permits,” Hauck said.

The situation at Pleasantwood Apartments and Townhomes began less than six months ago, according to residents.

They have noticed younger people moving into the facility, which was originally intended for senior citizens.

The city of Trotwood’s cease and desist order highlights the zoning violation, as the property was altered without the necessary permits.

This change has led to concerns about potential evictions of younger residents who may not be allowed to live there under the current zoning laws.

Efforts to reach the management of Pleasantwood Apartments for comment have been unsuccessful. Calls to the complex went unanswered, and the attorneys for Pleasantwood have not yet responded.

The city is monitoring the situation and may take further legal action if necessary.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group