City council approves $250K grant to bring snack food maker to former GM facility

MORAINE — A city council has approved a grant that would allow a snack food company to move into part of the empty General Motors plant off Stroop Road.

The Moraine City Council approved a $250,000 forgiveness loan at Thursday night’s meeting that would authorize the city manager to “enter into an agreement” with Shearer’s Foods, LLC.

The city council voted 6-0 to approve the loan.

As News Center 7 reported last week, Shearer’s Foods, LLC, based in Massillon, was listed in an Ohio Tax Authority meeting agenda as a new project looking to begin operations in Moraine.

According to Montgomery County’s Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) documents, “a leading food manufacturer was looking to establish an operation at the former GM Paint Plant. The $106,175,000 project will fill this long-vacant facility and create 250 new jobs.”

The project was code-named “Project Crispy.”

