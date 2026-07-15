Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable update on new baby gorilla

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo shared an adorable update on their new baby gorilla, Mboka Jo.

He is almost 10 months old and is already starting to practice beating his chest.

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As a baby, this display is just for fun, but when he grows up, chest beats will be the way he shows everyone he’s the boss.

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