Cincinnati Zoo asking for help naming baby porcupine

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has a new addition to its family.

The zoo announced a baby porcupine will eventually be one of the zoo’s ambassador animals.

She will soon join the zoo’s Cheetah Encounter program.

In a social media post, the zoo asked for help finding her a name.

"We have some adorable news to share," the zoo said. "This baby porcupine has joined the Cincinnati Zoo family! She will eventually be one of the ambassador animals in our Cheetah Encounter. Do you have any good name suggestions for this little gal?"









