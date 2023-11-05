Humane Society to hold kitten adoption event

KETTERING — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is holding a kitten adoption event on Sunday.

The Humane Society will be at the Petco in Kettering on Stroop Rd Sunday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Come out and meet some of the sweet kittens that are looking for their forever homes!!” The Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

You can fill out an application on the Humane Society website, or fill one out in person. Adoptions are done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

