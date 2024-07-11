Chevrolet stopped for going 116 mph; OSHP arrests suspected OVI driver in 55 mph speed zone

ATHENS COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) recently stopped a suspected OVI driver for going over twice the speed limit.

A state trooper from the Athens Post clocked a Chevrolet going 116 mph in a posted 55 mph speed zone on U.S. 33 in Athens County on July 4.

OSHP posted body camera of the traffic stop on its Facebook page.

It showed the state trooper approaching the driver.

“What in the world are you doing?” he asked.

“I have no idea,” he responded. “Sorry.”

The driver was stunned when the state trooper said he got clocked going 116 mph.

Body camera video also showed that the driver told the trooper that he did not have his license and was taken into custody.

Last year, state troopers arrested 138 drivers for OVI on the Fourth of July.

