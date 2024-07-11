Springfield Police: Teenager shot near Clark County Juvenile Detention Center

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night outside the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, 101 E. Columbia St.
News Center 7 is hearing that a 15-year-old was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg sometime around 10 p.m.
Springfield Police dispatch issued a BOLO - Be On The Lookout -- to its officers that the suspect was believed to be a male who was wearing a hoodie.
A police supervisor confirmed that a large police presence was sent to the area of the JDC, at East Columbia and North Limestone Street, on the report of the shooting.
We will update this developing report.
