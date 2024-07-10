Man accused of killing officer, grandmother formally charged

CLEVELAND — The man charged in the killing of a Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter is now indicted for the murder of his grandmother.

Delawnte Hardy, 24, is accused of shooting and killing Ritter on July 4

Just days before on June 28, Hardy allegedly shot and killed his grandmother at her home, according to our news partner at WOIO.

The prosecutor said Hardy was staying with his grandma, Beatrice Porter, 63, when he stole her gun, shot her in the back of the head, and then left the scene, according to WOIO.

The following day, a family member discovered Porter and called the police.

Porter died from her injuries.

On July 4th around 1 a.m. while officers were serving a felonious assault warrant for the shooting on E. 80th St.

Hardy was leaving the home on a bicycle when officers arrived and he began firing shots at them hitting Ritter.

He has been officially charged with the following:

Three counts of aggravated murder (which are death penalty-eligible)

Two counts of attempted aggravated murder

One count of murder

Four counts of felonious assault

Two counts of aggravated robbery

Two counts of receiving stolen property

One count of having weapons while under disability

One count of theft

One count of resisting arrest

One count of misdemeanor theft

