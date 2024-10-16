‘Check your tires, check your tire pressuer;’ Drivers dealing with coldest air in months

MIAMI VALLEY — People across the Miami Valley are waking up to the coldest air seen in months Wednesday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the entire region is under a Freeze Warning until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers might see some lights pop up on the dashboard on Wednesday morning.

AAA says the most common things you will see in the cold are dead batteries, low tire pressure, and tire blowouts.

News Center 7 spoke with a AAA supervisor that drivers should make sure they check their care before leaving.

“If your tire sensors are coming on, you know, stop by the gas station or call us out. We’ll put air in the tires,” said Sonny Washabaugh, AAA Fleet Supervisor.

Cold temperatures and car care Photo from: Gabrielle Enright/Staff

