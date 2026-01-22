Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket worth $500K ticket sold in Miami Valley

GERMANTOWN — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $500,000 was recently sold in the Miami Valley.

A person won $500,000 with five of five winning numbers in Monday night’s Lucky for Life drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Kasey’s Gas Mart in the 1300 block of W. Market Street in Germantown.

No one has claimed the winning jackpot, the Ohio Lottery said.

The winning numbers were 10, 17, 24, 32, and 34. The Luckyball was 17.

Lucky For Life drawings happen daily.

