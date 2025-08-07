Check your tickets! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ohio this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A person won $1 million by matching all five winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing, but did not match the Powerball number.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 4 Ohio massage parlors raided by human trafficking task forces
- Coroner IDs body found in rural Montgomery County
- City issues temporary ban on group homes
The ticket was sold at a Circle K in Seville, according to an Ohio Lottery spokesperson.
Nobody won the estimated $451 million jackpot on Wednesday.
The winning numbers were 15, 27, 43, 45, and 53. The Powerball was 9.
Three other $1 million tickets were sold nationwide. They were in California, New Jersey, and New York.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, August 9, with an estimated jackpot of $482 million.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group