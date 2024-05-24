Chances for strong storms this holiday weekend; Cooler air arrives next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Strong storm chances
- Unsettled Holiday Weekend
- Cooler air arrives next week
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is tracking your Memorial Day weekend forecast, which includes the chance for storms. She will have the latest LIVE this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny early with more clouds late in the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
By Friday evening, we’ll be tracking storms to our west which will be weakening upon approaching the Miami Valley.
The Storm Prediction Center indicates a level 1/5 risk for severe storms, mainly for the off chance that a strong storm with damaging winds makes it into the Miami Valley. High temperatures reach the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm early. Highs in the lower 80s.
SUNDAY: Showers and storms looking more likely. While not set in stone, we are monitoring the chance of a few stronger storms on Sunday. Highs around 80 degrees.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Looking like a dry day for now. Highs in the low to mid-70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs in the low to mid-70s.
©2024 Cox Media Group