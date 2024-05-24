Chances for strong storms this holiday weekend; Cooler air arrives next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Strong storm chances

Unsettled Holiday Weekend

Cooler air arrives next week

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is tracking your Memorial Day weekend forecast, which includes the chance for storms. She will have the latest LIVE this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny early with more clouds late in the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

By Friday evening, we’ll be tracking storms to our west which will be weakening upon approaching the Miami Valley.

Futurecast for Friday at 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Storm Prediction Center indicates a level 1/5 risk for severe storms, mainly for the off chance that a strong storm with damaging winds makes it into the Miami Valley. High temperatures reach the lower 80s.

Futurecast for Saturday at 5 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm early. Highs in the lower 80s.

Potential rainfall through Saturday at 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SUNDAY: Showers and storms looking more likely. While not set in stone, we are monitoring the chance of a few stronger storms on Sunday. Highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Looking like a dry day for now. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs in the low to mid-70s.

