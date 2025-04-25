Chance for strong storms, gusty winds today; dry, cooler this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see some scattered showers today.

Storm Center 7 is TRACKING these rain chances. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Much of the area will stay dry this morning, but some could see an isolated shower.

Ritz says the best chance for rain is during the afternoon and evening hours.

Futurecast for 6 p.m. Friday evening Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We could see showers and storms later this evening. An isolated storm could be strong with some gusty winds.

It will be dry and unseasonably cooler this weekend.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

Projected rainfall totals through Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

