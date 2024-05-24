Chance for storms across region this weekend; Timing, what to expect

There is a chance for strong to severe storms throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is tracking your Memorial Day weekend forecast, which includes the chance for storms. She has the latest LIVE this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

A weakening line of storms will approach the Miami Valley from the west Friday night during the late evening and into the overnight hours. There is a small chance that a stronger storm with a damaging wind gust may make it into our area, according to Ritz.

Wind gusts have the potential to make it over 60 mph. Small hail is also possible.

Futurecast for Saturday at 5 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Timing on this weakening system has been all over the place, Ritz says.

As of now, most storms are expected overnight and into Saturday morning. Lingering showers and storms will push east late morning Saturday.

Sunday will bring another round of storms to the region, according to Ritz.

While details still need to be ironed out, Sunday has the potential to bring a few strong to severe storms to the area.

That is days out and things will likely change, Ritz stated.

It is the time of year when we expect the weather to be active with numerous chances for showers and storms.

All-day washouts aren’t likely this time of year, and when it isn’t raining right where you are, the weather will be pretty enjoyable.

Check the radar on your WHIO app before making plans, and enjoy time outside!

Our Storm Center 7 team of Meteorologists will continue to track the chances of storms throughout the weekend.

