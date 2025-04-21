Chance of scattered morning showers, storms; breezy, milder this week

MIAMI VALLEY — After a wet start, we will see breezy and drier conditions across the area.
Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these conditions. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
There is a chance of scattered showers and storms this morning.
Ritz says a few storms are capable of gusty winds and small hail, but will be “very scattered.”
Rain will be persistent throughout the morning commute.
Ritz states that drier weather will move in late this afternoon and this evening. We will also see wind gusts up to 40 mph.
It will be warmer this week, with highs nearing 80 degrees.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
