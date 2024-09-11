Ceremonies to honor 9/11 victims across Miami Valley today

MIAMI VALLEY — Wednesday marks 23 years since the September 11 attacks.

Communities across the Miami Valley will hold 9/11 remembrance ceremonies.

It will be held at the following locations:

University of Dayton- The Student Government Association and ROTC will place 2,977 flags in the UD Central Mall near Kennedy Union at 6 a.m. UD will host its annual blessing of first responders and their vehicles at 4:45 p.m.

Beavercreek- There will be a ceremony at the city’s 9/11 Memorial on N. Fairfield Road at 8:40 a.m.

Fairborn- The police and fire departments will hold a ceremony at Calamityville at the 500 block of E. Xenia Drive at 9 a.m.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will hold a Civil Air Patrol recognition ceremony at 6 p.m.

Nealy 3,000 people were killed when Al-Qaeda hijacks crashed four jetliners into the World Trade Center twin towers, the Pentagon, and a field in southwest Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

