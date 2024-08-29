Case involving hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old dismissed following suspect’s death

RIVERSIDE — The man who was facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Riverside girl has died.

Jared Koger, 41, died July 13 of a septic infection, according to documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Koger’s attorney requested that the case be dismissed following his death and that request was granted, according to documents filed on July 18.

Koger was formally charged in April with failing to stop after an accident. The charge was connected to a hit-and-run crash near the corner of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road in Riverside in December 2023.

Brianna McCarthy, 14, was hit while walking near that corner. She died from her injuries less than a week after the crash.

