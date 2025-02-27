Local

Carrie Underwood to headline area music festival

By WHIO Staff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)
By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER — Carrie Underwood has been announced as the headliner at this year’s VOA Country Music Fest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The festival will take place Aug. 7-10 at the Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester.

TRENDING STORIES:

Underwood joins previously announced artists including Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker.

Tickets are now on sale and increase in price on March 13.

You can find more information here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read