Carrie Underwood to headline area music festival

WEST CHESTER — Carrie Underwood has been announced as the headliner at this year’s VOA Country Music Fest.
The festival will take place Aug. 7-10 at the Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester.
Underwood joins previously announced artists including Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker.
Tickets are now on sale and increase in price on March 13.
You can find more information here.
