Careflight on standby after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Careflight was placed on standby after a crash involving a person in Springfield.

Just before 7 p.m., Officers and medics were dispatched to the 500 block of Mt Vernon Ave on reports of a person hit by a car.

>> $1 million bond set for father accused of shooting, killing his 15-year-old daughter in Dayton

The Officer in charge at Clark Co. Dispatch told News Center 7 that crews were responding to the crash and confirmed Careflight was placed on standby.

No other immediate details were available. News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group