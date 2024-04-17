$1 million bond set for father accused of shooting, killing his 15-year-old daughter in Dayton

DAYTON — A man accused of killing his 15-year-old daughter appeared in court for the first time since being charged in connection to causing her death.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charges approved against father accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old daughter in Dayton

Kenneth Farler III, 38, was charged on Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, endangering children, and several counts of having weapons under disability. The charges are in connection to the shooting death of Kenda Farler.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, we were in Dayton Municipal Court today when Farler appeared for his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and had a bond of $1 million set.

Farler didn’t say anything during his brief, two-minute arraignment.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Farler allegedly shot and killed his daughter while handling a shotgun. He also initially claimed that his nonverbal, autistic stepson shot her before later admitting that he shot her by “accident,” according to court records.

>> RELATED: 15-year-old girl allegedly shot, killed by father at Dayton apartment identified

Police told News Center 7 on Tuesday that Kendra asked Farler to stop pointing the shotgun at her before the deadly gunfire.

Farler’s case is expected to be transferred soon to Montgomery County Common Pleas court since he’s facing felony charges. First, his case will have to be presented to a grand jury.

For now, Farler remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group