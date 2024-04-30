Teen flown to hospital after falling off barn in Clark County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Clark County — A teenage boy was flown to the hospital after falling off the rafter of a barn Monday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Before 2 p.m. on Monday, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Harmony Township fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of South Urbana Lisbon Road on reports that a person fell off a building.

Harmony Township Fire Department Chief Chris McCutcheon previously told News Center 7 that at the time of the incident, the person was doing construction work on the barn roof, fell more than 15 feet, and landed on concrete.

McCutcheon said he believed the victim was 20 years old, but the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that the victim is 15 years old.

Crews believe the teen slipped but aren’t exactly sure what caused the fall.

CareFlight responded to the scene and flew the teen to Miami Valley Hospital. Additional details on the severity of his injuries were not immediately available.

