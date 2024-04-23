Car “spun out,” crashed into Trotwood house, 911 call says

TROTWOOD — Police and fire crews are responding to reports that a car crashed into a house in Trotwood Monday evening.

At 6:46 p.m., Trotwood police and fire crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of N Union Road on reports of a crash, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

A 911 call indicates a driver “spun out” and crashed into a house.

“The person driving, I pulled over a little bit because they were speeding through town and as I was going up the hill I slowed down, and pulled, not off the road but (to the) side, and he sped around me and lost control of his car,” the caller said.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in this crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

