Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Kettering; police searching for suspect vehicle

KETTERING — Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man in Kettering Tuesday.

Around 5:50 p.m. police were called to the 4700 block of Wilmington Pike for reports of a stabbing, according to a spokesperson for Kettering police.

Police said an initial investigation found that a man had stabbed another man in the parking lot of that location before driving away in his truck.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, his condition is not known at this time, according to police.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle and asked anyone who spots the car to call dispatch, but to not approach it as the suspect may be armed.

Kettering dispatch can be reached at 937-296-2555.

