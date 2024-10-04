Classic pickup truck slams into house in Fairborn neighborhood; gas leak reported

FAIRBORN — A truck crashed into a home in Fairborn Friday afternoon, possibly causing a gas leak.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on the scene. He will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Motorcyclist suffers critical injury in crash during funeral procession; No shooting victim located
- Local entertainment center unexpectedly closes
- Hair and makeup stylist accuses country singer Garth Books of rape
Around 3 p.m. Fairborn police and medics were called to Stewart Boulevard near West Dayton Yellow Springs for reports of a car into a home.
Firefighters confirmed to a News Center 7 crew that they are handling a gas leak in the area of the crash and are asking people to avoid the area.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]