Classic pickup truck slams into house in Fairborn neighborhood; gas leak reported

FAIRBORN — A truck crashed into a home in Fairborn Friday afternoon, possibly causing a gas leak.

Around 3 p.m. Fairborn police and medics were called to Stewart Boulevard near West Dayton Yellow Springs for reports of a car into a home.

Firefighters confirmed to a News Center 7 crew that they are handling a gas leak in the area of the crash and are asking people to avoid the area.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

