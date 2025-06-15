1 taken to hospital after car reportedly crashes into motel in Montgomery County

MORAINE — One person was taken to the hospital after a car reportedly crashed into a building in Moraine on Sunday, a Moraine police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported at the Red Horse motel at 4625 S Dixie Drive in Moraine after 11:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial reports indicate that one car struck and damaged the building.

The dispatcher said medics took one person to the hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group