Car overturns onto side after crash in busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A car crash is blocking a busy intersection in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Salem Avenue around 2:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

One of the two cars involved in this crash overturned onto its side, the supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene watched as one person was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

