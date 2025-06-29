Car dealership employees chase teen accused of stealing car, causing crash on busy road

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a car dealership in Harrison Township on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of a car theft from a dealership located at 4100 N. Dixie Drive around 4:16 p.m.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said they were told two young males stole a silver Chevrolet Malibu, and one may be armed with a gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Minutes later, authorities received reports of an injury crash at 1517 Keowee Street.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene of the crash.

Investigators learned that employees from the car dealership chased the stolen car, according to the spokesperson.

A Hyundai Sonata was one of the vehicles chasing the stolen car and eventually crashed into it.

The spokesperson said the employees “apprehended” the driver just after the crash happened.

At one point, a deputy used a taser on one person to stop a “physical altercation” from happening, the spokesperson added.

The person was hospitalized with minor injuries. It is unclear who exactly was tased.

The spokesperson said the suspect was treated at a hospital and then booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

According to a Dayton Police Department crash report, the driver was identified as a 15-year-old boy.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group