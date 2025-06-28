UPDATE: Several officers, deputies respond to crash on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5:40 p.m.

Several officers and deputies responded to a crash on a busy Dayton street on Saturday.

Dayton officers responded around 4:17 p.m. to Stanley Avenue and Keowee Streets on reports of an injury crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Callers to our newsroom reported that multiple officers were at the scene.

Photos from the scene show several Dayton police cruisers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

When our news crew arrived, wreckers were in the process of removing a vehicle from the scene.

Southbound Keowee Street was closed from Stanley Avenue to Helena Street.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

