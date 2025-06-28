1 shot in Dayton neighborhood; Large police presence on scene

DAYTON — One person was shot in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane before 2 p.m.
The dispatch supervisor said Dayton police and medics are currently on scene.
The victim’s current condition was not immediately available.
It is unclear if police have any suspects.
