Can you ID him? Police looking for suspect accused of breaking into unlocked vehicle

CLAYTON — Can you ID this suspect?

Clayton Police are looking for a person accused of breaking into an unlocked vehicle Monday night, according to a social media post.

The incident happened in an open garage in the area of Sterling Woods Drive and Summersweet Drive.

The department posted security images on its Facebook page.

It shows the suspect holding a purse.

Clayton Police Chief Matt Hamlin told News Center 7 that the suspect stole a purse containing keys, a stethoscope, and between $20-$30 in cash.

He said the best way to prevent these thefts is for people to lock their car doors, close their garage doors, and take valuables from their vehicles.

Chief Hamlin said people should follow the department’s 9 p.m. routine.

If you can ID him, contact Detective Campbell at (937) 836-3500 or by email.

