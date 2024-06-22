Local

Can you help? Police searching for missing Dayton woman

By WHIO Staff

Destiney Harvey Photo Photo contributed by Dayton Police (Dayton Police/Dayton Police)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are asking for help to find a missing Dayton woman.

>>Man dies after reportedly jumping in water to help children at Eastwood MetroPark

Destiney Harvey, 34, was reported missing Friday and last seen Sunday around noon in the 3500 block of Delphos Avenue, according to Dayton Police.

She is listed at five feet, weighs 150 pounds with black hair, and hazel eyes.

Ms. Harvey has been diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic, suffers from other mental health impairments, and has asthma, Dayton Police said.

If anyone has information, please call Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677 (COPS) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read