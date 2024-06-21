Water rescue underway at Eastwood MetroPark

DAYTON — A water rescue is underway at Eastwood MetroPark Friday evening.

At around 6:45 p.m. Dayton Fire Department was called to Eastwood MetroPark at 1385 Harshman Road for reports of a water rescue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> 5-year-old’s death ruled a drug overdose; police still investigating

A 911 caller told dispatchers that her boyfriend got sucked under by a current while trying to help her child, according to a 911 call obtained by News Center 7.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information is released.

©2024 Cox Media Group