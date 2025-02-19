Can you help? Police looking for suspect accused of using stolen credit card

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?
Beavercreek Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect, according to a social media post.
They said the person was accused of using a stolen credit card.
The department posted the suspect’s picture on its Facebook page.
Contact Officer Zalar at 937-426-1225, extension 159, if you have any information. You can also reach out by email.
Any tips may remain anonymous.
