Can you help? Police looking for suspect accused of using stolen credit card

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?

Beavercreek Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect, according to a social media post.

They said the person was accused of using a stolen credit card.

The department posted the suspect’s picture on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Zalar at 937-426-1225, extension 159, if you have any information. You can also reach out by email.

Any tips may remain anonymous.

