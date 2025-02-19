Local school cancels classes due to ‘heating system’ issue for 2nd straight day

DAYTON — Classes are canceled at a Dayton school for the second straight day.

The Horizon Science Academy (HSA) Dayton Down is closed today due to an issue with the heating system, according to a social media post.

The school also canceled classes on Tuesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton firefighters responded to the Horizon Academy around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire in the school’s boiler room.

Firefighters said they did manage to put out the flames in the basement, but the school’s heat source likely has major damage.

Gas service was also shut off to the building.

“Due to a continuing issue with the heating system, HSA Dayton Downtown will be closed on Wednesday, February 19,” they said in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

We will update this story.

