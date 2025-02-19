Both sides of busy road closed after semi hits utility pole in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — State troopers have closed a busy road after a semi hit a utility pole on Wednesday.

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 12:45 a.m. to reports of a crash on U.S. 33 and Valley Road, according to OSHP dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the semi is on its side after hitting a utility pole.

U.S. 33 is closed in both directions at Valley Road.

Initial scanner traffic indicates wires are down, and AES Ohio has been requested to the scene.

We will update this story.

