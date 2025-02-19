Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold in Dayton

DAYTON — A winning Rolling Cash 5 ticket was sold in Dayton, according to the Ohio Lottery.

One lucky player won the $100,000 jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Stroop Market at 1901 W. Stroop Road in Dayton.

The winning numbers are 31-32-34-35-38.

Rolling Cash 5 players had a 28% chance of picking the right five numbers in this drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery.

