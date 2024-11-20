Can you help? Police looking for stolen SUV from Darke County

GREENVILLE — Can you help officers find a stolen SUV?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Greenville Police have asked for the public’s help after a 2000 Ford Excursion was stolen.
The department posted a photo on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Scariest thing I’ve ever seen;’ 4 hospitalized after crash involving stolen vehicle in Trotwood
- 3 teens facing murder charges after attempted burglary turns deadly
- Local pharmacy closing after over 100 years of business
The SUV is dark green with an Ohio license plate KJH7113.
It is missing the driver’s side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Police at (937) 548-1103.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]