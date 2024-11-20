Local

Can you help? Police looking for stolen SUV from Darke County

By WHIO Staff

Stolen Ford Excursion from Greenville Photo contributed by Greenville Police (via Facebook) (Greenville Police (via Facebook) /Greenville Police (via Facebook))

GREENVILLE — Can you help officers find a stolen SUV?

Greenville Police have asked for the public’s help after a 2000 Ford Excursion was stolen.

The department posted a photo on social media.

The SUV is dark green with an Ohio license plate KJH7113.

It is missing the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Police at (937) 548-1103.

