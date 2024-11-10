Can you help? Police looking for missing 69-year-old Dayton man

DAYTON — Do you recognize this man?
Dayton Police have asked for help finding a 69-year-old man last seen on Friday night, according to a social media post.
Victor Newsome was last seen on Nov. 8 at the 1800 block of Speice Ave. at 9:30 p.m.
He is diagnosed with dementia and lung cancer.
Victor was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue flannel shirt, and blue pants.
He has a scar on his forehead, a cross tattooed on his left wrist, and a triangle with an eye in it tattooed on the back of his next, Dayton Police said.
Anyone with information can contact Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677 (COPS) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or visit this website.
