Campbell Soup Supply admits to thousands of Clean Water Act violations at Northern Ohio factory

TOLEDO — Campbell Soup Supply Co. has admitted to thousands of Clean Water Act violations at its canning plant in Northwest Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The company acknowledged the illegal discharges at its Napoleon facility, which flows into the Maumee River and feeds into Lake Erie, according to a court filing released Monday.

“Campbell’s admission that it committed these violations will speed this case toward a trial that will decide what steps the company must take to curb its pollution and how large a civil penalty should be imposed,” said John Rumpler, Clean Water Program director for Environment Ohio.

Lake Erie Waterkeeper Sandy Bihn said this could mark a turning point in the efforts to restore the watershed, according to WTOL-11.

In the filing, the company admitted that it is legally liable for at least 5,400 violations between April 2018 and December 2024.

The wastewater had pollutants like phosphorus, ammonia, E. coli bacteria, oil and grease, suspended solids, and more, according to WTOL-11.

This case stemmed from a lawsuit filed by environmental advocates in March 2024. The advocates said the illegal discharges sent toxic algae blooms into the western parts of Lake Erie, according to WTOL-11.

These blooms could harm wildlife and threaten the drinking water supplies.

The company acknowledged that the community suffered harm from its violations and agreed not to contest liability, WTOL-11 reported.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio will move towards a trial to determine remediation measures and penalties.

The trial is expected to begin next year.

