‘Calling was fast & furious;’ Parents of local Super Bowl champ react after Chiefs’ parade shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman is dead and 22 people are hurt after a shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

All the Chiefs players who had been celebrating on stage were quickly rushed to safety, including Archbishop Alter High School graduate and All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney, who was on his way back to the team bus when the gunfire started.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to Thuney’s parents in southern Montgomery County today. They talk about the chaos and how they learned their son was safe tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Joe was celebrating with the Chiefs, who won their second Super Bowl in a row. In total, it was his fourth time winning the Lombardi trophy.

His parents, Mike and Beth Thuney followed the Chiefs’ victory parade from the Miami Valley on the family group text.

“Throughout the parade, we were texting, ‘How’s it going? Is it fun?’ And he was sending us pictures,” Beth said. “It’s been really fun.”

The tone of that chat took a turn when the gunfire broke out at the parade.

