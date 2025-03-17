Busy street remains closed amid partial collapse of downtown Dayton building

DAYTON — A structural engineer will decide if streets in downtown Dayton can reopen after a building facade hundreds of feet in the air gave way over the weekend.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the facade of the tower at 34 N. Main Steet, next to the Stratacache Tower, began to break off and fall on Saturday.

Firefighters and police blocked off the block of Main Street between E. Second and E. Third Streets on Saturday afternoon and those barricades remain in place.

