Busy street closed after car crashes into power pole in Dayton

DAYTON — A busy street is closed after a car crashed into a power pole in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. to S. Main Street and Stonemill Road on initial reports of a crash.

Video and pictures from the scene show a power pole and wires were down and a car suffered front-end damage.

Officers told News Center 7 that the driver was traveling northbound on S. Main Street.

The driver claimed someone was heading toward him and he swerved to avoid hitting the car, according to officers.

The street is blocked off while AES is making repairs.

The crash remains under investigation.

