Busy road back open after downed power line in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A busy road is back open after a downed power line in Greene County.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded around 6:36 a.m. to initial reports of power lines down at the 1400 block of Trebein Road, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that AES Ohio removed the power line from the road.

Traffic was closed at Trebein Road at Tamara Trail, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The roadway reopened just before 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.

