Busy intersection closed after injury crash in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — A busy intersection is closed after an injury in Montgomery County Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clayton officers and medics responded just after 7:30 a.m. to Westbrook Road and Crestway Avenue on reports of an injury crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the intersection is blocked off to traffic.

No other information is available.

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group