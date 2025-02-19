Busy intersection closed after injury crash in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — A busy intersection is closed after an injury in Montgomery County Wednesday.
Clayton officers and medics responded just after 7:30 a.m. to Westbrook Road and Crestway Avenue on reports of an injury crash.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the intersection is blocked off to traffic.
No other information is available.
News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story.
