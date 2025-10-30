Business Brief: Challenges of finding the right job

DAYTON — Ohio ranks 25th in a new WalletHub report evaluating the job market and economic environment across the United States.

The report, which considers factors such as employment growth and median income, places Ohio 21st in terms of jobs but 32nd for economic environment.

“We then apply 34 metrics related to things such as employment growth, median annual income, and even average commute time,” said Chip Lupo, an analyst at WalletHub.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks],

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio’s current unemployment rate stands at 4.5%, which places it in the second half of the country.

Projects in the Miami Valley, such as the Innovation Hub on Main, and the return of industry jobs could potentially improve Ohio’s economic landscape.

Lupo noted that Cincinnati is becoming an economic hub beyond manufacturing, and the revitalization of Cleveland may benefit economically depressed areas like Youngstown or Toledo.

With ongoing projects and potential job growth, Ohio may see improvements in its economic ranking in the future.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group