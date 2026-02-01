Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to close some base facilities, services due to Government shutdown

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced that some base facilities and services will be closed during the partial Government Shutdown.
Due to a lapse in federal funding, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has closed some of its facilities and services and limited hours on others, according to a post on the Base’s Facebook page.
The following facilities and services are closed during the shutdown:
- Civilian Personnel Office
- Valkyrie Café (National Museum of the U.S. Air Force)
- Auto Hobby Shop
- Woodshop
- Dodge Indoor Pool
- Recycling Center – Area A
- Recycling Center – Area B Prairie Trace Golf Course (seasonal closure)
Several facilities remain open, but some locations are operating on limited hours or services:
Commissary
- Remains open at normal operations and hours
Base Exchange
- Remains open at normal operations and hours
Education & Training
- Airman Leadership School – Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Education & Training – By appointment only (military testing)
Food & Dining
- Wingman’s 22 BBQ (Bldg. 22) – Tue–Fri, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Wingman’s Courtyard Café (Bldg. 620) – Tue–Thu, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Wingman’s Sphinx Café (Bldg. 822) – Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee (Bldg. 822) – Mon–Fri, 6 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Wings Bar & Grille – Wed–Fri, 3–10 p.m.
- Wright Bites – Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Dining Facilities
- 711 Dining Facility – 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Flight Kitchen – Daily, 5 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Pitsenbarger DFAC – Breakfast: 6–8 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Dinner: 5–7 p.m.
Child & Youth Programs
- Family Child Care Office – Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- New Horizons CDC – Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.
- Wright Field North CDC – Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.
- Wright Field South CDC – Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.
- Prairies School-Age Program – Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5:45 p.m.
- Prairies Youth Center - Mon–Thu, 1:45–7 p.m., Fri, 1:45–8 p.m.
Fitness & Recreation
- Dodge, Jarvis & Wright Field Fitness Centers – CAC-coded entry only
- Twin Base Golf Course – Daily, 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center – Open with varied hours
- Rod & Gun Club – Open (varied days/hours)
- Tennis Club – Open (see FSS website)
- Outdoor Recreation – Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Personnel & Support Services
- Military Personnel Flight – Career Development, Customer Support, Force Management, IPR (reduced hours)
- Manpower & Organization – Limited service
- Military & Family Readiness Center – Limited service
- NAF Human Resources – Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Information, Tickets & Travel – Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Honor Guard – Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Official Mail Center – Open (check website for hours)
- Mortuary Affairs – On call, 937-503-6084
Lodging
- Wright-Patterson Inn – Open 24/7
The post stated that hours and availability may change as appropriations and funding conditions evolve.
People are asked to check official base channels or contact facilities directly before visiting.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
