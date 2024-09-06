Bullet found in local school prompts lockdown

PLEASANT HILL — A Miami County school went into lockdown this week after somebody found a bullet.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at the school today, speaking to officials and parents. The superintendent says there was a glitch in the system while notifying parents tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

A live .22 caliber round was found on the ground at Newton Local Schools around lunchtime on Thursday and that caused the school’s resource officer to trigger the lockdown.

“Put the kids on lockdown until we could determine what was going on with this round,” Ryan Karn, Newton’s school resource officer, said.

